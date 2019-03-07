USI Approves New Civil Engineering Degree Program

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree program. The degree would be offered through the Pott College of Science, Engineer, and Education beginning fall 2019.

The program now has to receive approval from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 11 percent employment growth rate for civil engineers through 2026, and long-term projections show Indiana having a 14 percent increase in new civil engineering jobs over the next 10 years.

Comments

comments