USI Approves $119.8 Million Budget

At the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, the board approved a $119.8 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The Board approved miscellaneous fees and reviewed mandatory student fees for the 2018-19 academic year.

The Board heard an update on major construction projects such as the Arena and Fuquay Welcome Center projects. Additionally, the Board received an update on the 10-year master planning process as it relates to new construction opportunities, including potential requests for the 2019-2021 budget biennium.

In additional business, the Board approved the disbursement of financial aid awards for the 2018-19 academic year and received a preview of functional and design updates to the University website.

The board also approved its slate officers.

Harold Calloway was selected to serve a second term as board chair.

