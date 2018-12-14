USI Appoints Dr. Mohammad Khayum as Provost

University of Southern Indiana President Ronald Rochon announced that the school’s selection for provost has accepted the position.

Since July 1st of this year, Dr. Mohammad Khayum served as interim provost and will assume the position permanently starting on January 1st, 2019.

“Dr. Khayum has a body of work and strategic mind that has earned the respect of USI faculty, staff and students,” said Rochon. “He is a student-centered administrator and his love for USI is evident. I am confident in his immediate impact and future contributions to advance our mission and achieve our goals.”

Before beginning his work as interim provost, Dr. Khayum served as Dean of USI’s Romain College of Business since 2006. During his time as Dean, he oversaw the creation of an accelerated Master of Business Administration Program and worked to establish the Romain College of Business Innovative Speaker Series. Guests of the lecture series include T. Boone Pickens and Ben Bernanke, and will feature General Colin Powell in April of next year.

In his new role, Dr. Khayum will serve as the chief academic officer for USI, as well as oversee Student Affairs and Outreach and Engagement. Other duties include enhancing and furthering USI’s academic programs and initiatives, supporting faculty development and aspirations, and collaborating with community leaders for advancement of the University in the region.

Dr. Khayum received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Guyana, and earned his master’s and doctoral degrees in economics from Temple University in Pennsylvania. He has been part of the USI faculty since 1991.

Dr. Brian McGuire, professor of accounting, assumed the position of interim dean of the Romain College of Business on July 1st. A national search for a permanent replacement will begin in the spring of 2019.

