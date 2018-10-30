Home Indiana Evansville USI Announces New Chief Government and Legal Affairs Officer October 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The University of Southern Indiana has a new face in a position that plays an important role in legal affairs.

President Ronald S. Rochon has announced the appointment of Aaron C. Trump to the position of chief government and legal affairs officer at the university.

As chief government and legal affairs officer, Trump will serve as USI’s principal liaison to local, state and federal government officials, including members and staff of the Indiana General Assembly, the Office of the Governor, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Office of Management and Budget as well as related associations, groups and organizations locally, throughout the State of Indiana and at the federal level.

Trump will undertake responsibilities previously held in part by Cindy Brinker, senior vice president emerita of government relations, who retired on June 30, 2018. While in this position, Trump will also provide legal counsel and guidance to the president, Board of Trustees, and other members of the university community on a broad range of legal matters relevant to the institution.

“Sound guidance in the government and legal affairs realms are vital to the University,” said Rochon. “Combining these fields is new to USI. Mr. Trump shows enormous passion and demonstrated skill in these two areas and we look forward to him joining our team.”

Trump will assume official duties on December 3rd of this year.

