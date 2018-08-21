USI and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Announce Partnership

Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies will begin working full-time on University of Southern Indiana’s campus.

Five deputies began serving the campus on August 15th after receiving training from both VSCO and USI.

USI officials as well as other members of USI Public Safety and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VSCO) met on campus to announce the new partnership between the school and the sheriff’s office. This announcement marks the implementation of an agreement signed between the two parties earlier this year.

“The top priority for this collaboration is the safety and well-being of the USI community. We have a strong track record of safety on this campus, but having these sworn deputies on duty full-time provides an extra layer of security to make our campus a safer place for everyone,” said Steve Bequette, director of USI Public Safety. “We have been grateful for the opportunity to work with the Sheriff’s Office over the years utilizing armed off-duty deputies as a supplement to the great work done by our Public Safety officers, and we are excited to officially welcome this new partnership and these deputies to the University and to our campus community.”

The VSCO will be responsible for investigating all crimes, misdemeanors, and felonies that occur on campus.

USI Public Safety will continue to serve as a reporting point for the University community, as well as working closely with the on duty deputies to ensure information, requests, and complaints are shared in a timely manner.

The five sheriff deputies, which include three USI alums, are Deputy Gilbert Roberts (’99), Deputy Logan Osborne (’14), Deputy Toby Wolf (’98), Deputy Chad Gries, and starting in October, Deputy Clint Stanton.

Comments

comments