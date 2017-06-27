Home Kentucky Use of Fake Bills is Rising in Madisonville June 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville Police are reporting an increase in the use of counterfeit money over the past year. Investigators say some of the money is your run-of-the-mill counterfeit while other bills have Chinese writing on them and are not at all real.

It is illegal to pass off the money when you know it is not real, but you will not get in trouble for receiving it and it is encouraged to report the incident.

Experts say the bank will catch the fake money and report it to the secret service.

Local authorities will also confiscate the bills if reported and work to find where the bad bills are coming from.

Electronic Crimes Investigators say the pens often used to detect if a bill in counterfeit are not always reliable.

He adds, the department has confiscated bills ranging from $5 to a $100.

Unfortunately, for anyone who receives the fake money officers cannot reimburse you when you turn it in.

