USAC Sprints Invade Tri-State Speedway

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car schedule made a stop in Haubstadt and eager racing fans flocked to Tri-State Speedway.

Weather marred the track’s spring schedule, but spectators were able to take in some dirt track racing Saturday.

Kevin Thomas Jr. took home the checkered flag in the “Spring Showdown” and C.J. Leary finished not too far behind him in second place.

It took a pass with three laps to go from Thomas Jr. to secure the victory.

Next up on the Tri-State Speedway schedule is a jam-packed second weekend in May.

Saturday starts with Midwest Madness, where MSCS Sprints and MOWA Winged Sprints take to the track.

Then on Sunday, the World of Outlaws return to the area with a 6:30 p.m. start time on Mother’s Day.

