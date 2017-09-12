44News | Evansville, IN

US News and World Report Ranks UE 3rd Best Value College in Midwest

September 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Several area colleges and universities are getting high marks from US News and World Report. The publication is out with its annual list of best colleges

The University of Evansville ranks as the third best value college in the midwest, according to the list. Kentucky Wesleyan is the third best value college in the south.

Butler is the second best regional midwest university, and Rose Hulman is ranked as the best engineering school in the country.

To find all the rankings, click here.

