Home Indiana US Labor Department Grants Indiana and Kentucky $1(M) Each June 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Indiana and Kentucky are getting a cut of more than $11 million from the US Labor Department.

Both the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Kentucky Education and Work Force Development Cabinet are getting $1 million each to help pay for developing and enhancing state workforce databases.

Those databases include information on programs that provide training and employment services.

The grant recipients are expected to meet several criteria over the next three years including connecting workforce data with education data.

Alabama, Iowa, Massachusetts and Missouri also got a share of that money.

Comments

comments