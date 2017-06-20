Home Indiana US Food and Drug Administration Green Lights New Product Symjepi June 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The US Food and Drug Administration gives the green light to a competitor for the popular but expensive Epipen

It’s called Symjepi and like the Epipen is filled with Epinephrine, used to stop allergic reactions.

The drug’s maker Adamis says it’s smaller and easier to use than the Epipen.

The company hasn’t found a distributor yet but says it will sell the product in Paris and there’s no exact price yet.

Adamis promises Symjepi will be a lower cost alternative to the Epipen which costs about $700 without insurance.

Comments

comments