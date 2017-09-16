Home Indiana US Education Secretary to Visit Indiana on School Tour September 16th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana

US Education Secretary Betsy Devos will be visiting the Hoosier state this week. It’s just one stop on her first ever back to school tour called The Rethink School Tour.

The tour aims to showcase the innovative work school across America are doing along with highlighting creative ways educators are better preparing students for the working world.

Devos has frequently held Indiana up as a model for education, especially around choice-based school reform like charter schools and taxpayer-funded vouchers for private school tuition.

The Rethink School Tour will start in Wyoming and head to Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana.

