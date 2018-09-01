Home Kentucky US 431 Restricted To One Lane Tuesday, September 4 September 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Starting Tuesday, September 4th, US 431 will be restricted to 1 lane.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane due to the bridge railing being damaged. The bridge railing was damaged Friday afternoon, around 3 P.M. According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, the driver reported running off the road and losing control before striking the bridge.

The bridge railing was damaged by a crash involving a pickup truck about 3:00 p.m., today. According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, the driver reported running off the road and losing control of the vehicle before striking the bridge.

US 431 will have alternating flow traffic with an automated stop light, at mile point 4.6 and will last for about 3 miles. Crews will begin repairs on Tuesday, they urge drivers to drive with caution in this area.

Comments

comments