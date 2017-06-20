UPS Adds New Holiday Surcharge

This holiday season you’ll be paying an extra 27 to 97 cents per package if you ship through UPS.

The company will add this new “holiday surcharge” during the busiest weeks of the year.

The rates will be in effect between November 19th and December 2nd and then from December 17th through the 23rd.

UPS wants to recoup some money for increased staffing, extra planes and vehicles added during

It’s a move that could drive shoppers back to brick and mortar stores, where foot traffic has really dropped off.

The surcharge could also make competitors like Fed-Ex and the US Postal Service follow suit.

