Uprooted Tree Destroys Bathroom of Boonville Home

June 1st, 2018 Indiana, Warrick County

There’s no question that Thursday’s storms caused a series of damage throughout the Tri-State, but a particular event left a Boonville family with one less bathroom.

A tree uprooted at the corner of 4th and Oak Street and fell on the home leaving debris all throughout their yard. One man was inside when it happened, but luckily for him, he was in another room.

Other members of the family were out at lunch when they got the call.

Dozens of wind damage calls were made to the national weather service,

