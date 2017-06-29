Home Kentucky Upgrades at Rail Crossings in Henderson, Webster Counties Pushed Back June 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Upgrades at railroad crossings at several locations in Henderson and Webster Counties are being pushed back. CSX Railroad will be upgrading rail crossings beginning Monday, July 17th instead of Wednesday, July 5th.

Upgrades in Henderson County include closures along KY 812/Clay Street and KY-136/Madison Street from July 17th through the 19th, and KY 2248/Anthoston-Frog Island Road from July 24th to July 27th.

In Webster County, work will be done along KY 56/Main Street on July 28th.

These dates could change, pending inclement weather.

