Home Kentucky Upgrades to Rail Crossings in Ohio County Causes Road Closures November 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

In Ohio County, a portion of Kentucky 1245 is set to close starting next Tuesday.

This is in the community of McHenry on the north of town near the US 62 Intersection.

Crews from the Paducah and Lousiville Railroad will be doing rail crossing upgrade work in that area.

The closure is set to begin at 7 a.m. on November 28th and run through the evening on the 29th.

Comments

comments