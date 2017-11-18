44News | Evansville, IN

Upgrade to Slight Risk of Severe Area-Wide

November 18th, 2017 Weather Blog

It is trending a bit more unstable than yesterday.  This, combined with strong wind fields through the troposphere & high shear & good dynamics have prompted upgrade to SLIGHT RISK of severe weather from the the Storm Prediction Center.

I still looks like a QLCS squall line, which will race east & southeastward at 50-60 mph, should pass in the near noon to 4 p.m. time frame.

Some scattered severe gusts & a isolated tornado or two are possible.

Strong gradient winds will occur ahead of & behind the line with sustained winds at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.

Showers & falling temperatures will follow the line.  After highs of 65-70, temperatures should drop into the 50s, headed for 30s tonight.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

