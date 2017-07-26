Home Kentucky Henderson Updated Schedule Of Artists, Venues Released For Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival July 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

An updated schedule of artists and venues is released for the eighth annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival. This is a four-day event that showcases award-winning singers and songwriters.

Artists include Don Sampson, Wynn Varble, Phillip Coleman, Billy Crain, Jay Collins, and Smith Ahnquist, among others. They will perform at Rookies and The Moose in Henderson.

This event begins Wednesday, July 26th and runs through Saturday, July 29th.

The festival will feature acoustic performances by some of Nashville’s award-winning singers/songwriters.

At the songfest, songwriters will perform their songs and share the stories behind them. Some of the music will be hit songs recorded by major artists.

Tickets for a single session pass are $12, $75 for an all access pass, or $150 for a VIP pass.

The full schedule of artists and venues can be found below:

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival.

