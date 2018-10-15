Update: Woman Accused In 2016 Murder

It’s been nearly two years since Moyer Pleasant died, but new information is coming to light involving this incident. Madisonville Police say they knew this was going to be a difficult case to solve due to the lack of evidence and witnesses.

This summer, a community member stepped forward saying Kimberly Cunningham was responsible for Pleasant’s death. Since then, two more people came forward with similar information.

“Trying to remain objective, we did not rush to file any charges. Again Lieutenant Scott Gibson, Detective Paul Haynie and I have worked tirelessly and spent several months interviewing people, investigating their statements, and securing documents in order to collaborate the statements by the witnesses,” says Major Jason Lutz from the Madisonville Police Department.

Madisonville Police say they can’t share the events leading to pleasant being shot, but they did discuss a problem they believe is affecting Madisonville and surrounding communities.

“The issue involves people, struggling with addiction who are using the elderly to acquire money, and drugs in return for affection. The elderly, in many cases, are willing participants and we believe this was the case here. It is my belief that many times the elderly person involved does not know where that money is going. I know a lot of times its given under false pretenses. But in the end, there seems to be, without giving away any more information, quite a plague of that in our communities,” says Major Lutz.

