Update: Victim Discusses Sex Abuse

The Evansville Catholic Diocese released the list of priests accused of sexually abusing minors in the church, including the names of 12 area priests. Among those 12 priests, there are 42 allegations total. About half of those priests were either removed or dispensed from the clergy.

Some of the priests died before the investigation even began. One victim says his accuser died almost two decades ago.

“My abuser was an itinerary priest that worked in government places,” says Ken Meyer. “Back in the 50s and 60s, if you mentioned something like that to somebody, you would promptly be told to kneel down and pray for forgiveness.”

Meyer says he met his alleged abuser when he was just 11 years old, and he stayed in his life five years after that. He says this priest even spent the night at his parents’ house. “In hindsight, I could see the grooming process taking place. I did not know that’s what was going on then.”

Meyer says he is speaking out to start a conversation. “When it happens you wonder ‘what weakness did I have that I was a victim?’ And then you find out other people were victims and that helps a lot.”

He just wishes lists of credible allegations were made sooner, in hopes of sparing some other children the same abuse.

Comments

comments