Update On UCHS Softball Pitcher Hit With Line Drive

Union County High School softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson is home and starting the recovery process, according to UCHS Athletic Director Jeremy Tackett.

Hendrickson was struck with a line drive during the school’s game against Madisonville-North Hopkins High School in the middle innings Friday.

She suffered four facial fractures from the incident, according to Tackett, one above and below the right eye, one near the right nostril, and one on her right cheek.

Tackett also told 44Sports that a CT scan on Hendrickson’s brain showed no damage, but she would need surgery on the broken bones in her face.

Hendrickson was not available for an interview as she recovers, but Tackett said she plans to wear a mask in the future while in the circle and encourages others to do the same.

