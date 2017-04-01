Update on Two Shoplifting Suspects in Madisonville
One suspect has been identified in the shoplifting case out of Madisonville. 40-year-old Emily Mitchell has been arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500.
Mitchell was booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center. The other suspect in the video has been identified but no criminal charges have been filed.
Previous story: Police Need Help Identifying Two Shoplifting Suspects in Madisonville
