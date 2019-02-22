UPDATE: Threat of Severe Weather Saturday

Good Evening,

The Storm Prediction Center of America has maintained a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather for the Tri-State in anticipation for tomorrow’s potentially Severe storms. it does appear as though the greatest threat for Severe Weather will fall south of us, along the Mississippi Valley – Western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas will catch the brunt of tomorrow’s storms.

It looks like we’ll have two round of potentially Severe storms Saturday afternoon and early evening. The first line is expected to reach our southwestern counties around 1 PM as a cluster of thunderstorm activity, packing a ton of rainfall and a potential for tornadic rotation in additional to the damaging wind threat. Round two will arrive in our western reaches just as round 1 exits to our northeast (between 3 PM and 4 PM). This second wave of potentially severe storms will arrive as a broken line and progress eastward across the Tri-State, reaching Evansville around 5PM before exiting east of the region about 7 PM.

The primary threats from Saturday’s storms will damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and the likelihood of flash flooding. An additional 1″ to 2″ of rain looks likely for many of our Kentuckian counties that have already received between 5″ to 6″ of rainfall over these last two weeks alone. However, there remains a possibility for isolated tornadic rotation embedded within both waves of Saturday’s potentially Severe storms.

Be safe tomorrow and remember to remain weather aware. 44 Weather will have additional information of Saturday storms as it becomes available.

