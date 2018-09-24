Update on St. Wendel Road School Bus Crash

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office conducted an investigation of a school bus accident this morning that resulted in three students sustaining injuries.

At 7:15AM, the Sheriff’s Office and Scott Township Fire Department responded to St. Wendel Road north of Emge Road after receiving a report that an EVSC school bus had gone off the road resulting in injuries.

According to police, the bus was traveling southbound and went off the road while going around a curve. The bus went into a ditch and made contact with an embankment, sustaining minor damage. The bus then made its way back onto the roadway and came to a stop.

Police say 13 children were on the bus at the time of the accident. Once child was cut on the leg due to the accident and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two children suffered bloody noses and once child complained about pain in their shoulder. Police say the rest of the children were taken to Cynthia Heights Elementary after being checked by paramedics.

Police say the bus driver underwent post-accident drug and alcohol testing, though neither is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Photo curtsey of WYFX.

