UPDATE: Snow Shifting Southward, Slick Conditions Still Expected

We hit out highs for the day, in the mid to upper 40s just after midnight, temperatures have been on the decline ever since, thanks to a passing cold front. Now we await snow that will arrive this afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from NOON – 3 AM CST Saturday

Latest model guidances have pushed snow further southward as well as keeping things colder, practically eliminating the ice threat for most of the Tri-State. Still can’t rule out some sleet or freezing rain. Extreme southern areas have the best chance of seeing some light icing but this is looking primarily like a snow event. With that said we have shifted the heaviest axis of snow south of the Ohio River, were 2-3″ could fall. Still thinking 1-2″ across Evansville and along the Ohio River, once you get north of I-64, that’s where there will be a sharp cutoff, barely anything may accumulate in far northern areas.

Snow will arrive in western portions of the Tri-State around 1PM, extending into Evansville around 3PM, overspreading the area from west to east and conditions start to deteriorate after 5PM as the sun sets and snow begins picking up. Looking at about a 6-8 hour period of snow across the area.

Good news is this is a quick moving system and expecting pleasant conditions to arrive by Saturday and temperatures right around average in the low 40s. Aside from some wintry mix early Sunday, especially north of I-64 temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 40s to near 50. Look for average like temperatures through early next week.

River update: Many locations will crest over the weekend into early next week. Shawneetown, New Harmony and Mt. Carmel are all at MODERATE flood stage. Other areas along the Ohio River are seeing MINOR flooding.

Stay with 44Weather for continued updates throughout the day.

Comments

comments