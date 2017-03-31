Update Released on Aleah Beckerle Case

The Evansville Police Department has issued a death investigation update on the Aleah Beckerle case.

EPD says as of Friday, interviews and investigations have been completed for the individuals who led to the discovery of the remains of Aleah Beckerle.

The police department confirms that these individuals are not considered suspects in the disappearance or death of Beckerle.

No further information on the case has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about the crime, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

Comments

comments