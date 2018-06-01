Update on Pedestrian Fatality on the Lloyd

A woman was hit and killed last night on the Lloyd, but it turns out that the woman had actually been reported missing.

Melissa Hall of Evansville was pronounced dead at the scene near the Fulton Avenue exit of the Lloyd.

Evansville Police say the accident was initially reported as a hit-and-run, but that turned out not to be the case.

Detectives say at least four cars hit Hall, and all of them stopped.

Police are trying to figure out why she was in traffic, but the family had reported her missing shortly before the incident.

EPD says drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Hall’s toxicology reports are expected within the next few weeks.

