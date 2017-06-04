Update: Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

In Vanderburgh County, the sheriff’s office is releasing new details in a car verse motorcycle wreck that left one man dead.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Phillip Curtis, lost control and slid into the oncoming lane.

He was then hit by a pick-up truck. This happened Saturday at Orchard Road, near Orchard Lane. Curtis died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet. Toxicology reports on both drivers are pending.

