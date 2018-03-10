Update: Morganfield Trailer Fire Victims Identified

KSP and the Union County Coroner’s Office are still investigating a structure fire that happened in Morganfield that killed four people.

They are:

Brandy Hinson, 40 of Morganfield Brennan Hinson, 21 of Morganfield Brandon Hinson, (17 months old) of Morganfield Mikaylin Price, 21 of Morganfield

Detectives have been conducting multiple interviews today and say the child burned in the residence was not Brandon Hinson as earlier stated. Family members now confirm that it was Branson Scott Hinson. Autopsies will be tomorrow at 9am in Louisville. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Previous story:

Four people have died in a trailer fire in Union County. The fire was reported around 12 p.m. in the 1800 block of KY 2835. This is in the Whispering Meadows area.

Whispering Fire Department was called out around 12 p.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames. The fire chief says it only takes about eight minutes for one of these trailers to go up, which doesn’t leave much time for them to get the fire out or for the people to get out.

Chief Clyde said, “First people on the scene initiated the attack later to find a fatality and then it went from one to another to another so we actually had four fatalities in this one mobile home.”

KSP and the fire department are still at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Autopsies are scheduled for the victims on March 10th in Louisville.

We will update information as it becomes available.

