Update On Mesker Park Drive House Fire

It was an all hands on deck scenario for multiple fire crews across Vanderburgh County. Just moments after 12 o’clock this afternoon, crews were dispatched to the 5100th block of Mesker Park Drive where a home went up in flames. Firefighters say the flames had a good head start by the time they arrived.

German Township Firefighter Deavron Farmer says, “I took command, walked around the entire structure to verify where everything was at that point the fire looked like it was getting a little bit bigger and I decided to pull everybody out.”

Smoke was seen all the way from St. Joseph Avenue, several miles away. The fire was so severe, ladder crews were necessary to put out the flames.

Farmer told us, “It can be pretty common every scene dictates what kind of equipment you need and depending on you know the scene depending on the scene, the structure and the type of fire you have you just need different equipment to do the job. Today using that aerial ladder made a difference it helped us a lot and so it was the right tool for the job.”

