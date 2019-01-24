Update: Man in Custody After Shooting at Occupied Car

Update:

The search concludes for 27-year-old Deavevyonte Emery who is accused of shooting at a car full of people including two toddlers.

Evansville Police arrested Emery Thursday afternoon on the east side of Evansville.

A female acquaintance was arrested for assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

——————–

Previous story:

The Evansville Police Department is still searching for Deavevyonte Emery who is accused of shooting at a car full of people including two toddlers.

It happened near Kerth Ave. and Virginia St. on Tuesday but witnesses told police he was following the other car for several blocks. No one in the car was hurt.

An arrest warrant is issued for Emery. He is facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact EPD or WeTip.

Original story:

EPD Searching for Suspect in Tuesday Shots Fired Incident

Comments

comments