Maintenance crews in Kentucky confirm KY 3031 will reopen Thursday May 10. The Hancock County Highway Maintenance Crew has completed repair and replacement of cross drains along a section of KY 3101 on the west side of Hawesville in Hancock County. Due to the depth of some of the repairs the roadway will remain closed overnight to allow asphalt to cure at the repair sites.

KY 3101 is expected to reopen to normal traffic at about 7:00 a.m. on May 10, 2018.

