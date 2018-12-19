44News | Evansville, IN

Update on Highway 41 Chicken Offal Spill

Update on Highway 41 Chicken Offal Spill

December 19th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

We’re getting an update on the chicken offal spill on Highway 41 in Henderson that caused major traffic delays.

Henderson emergency management says they believe they’ve tracked down the truck responsible. The spill created hazardous road conditions along northbound U.S. 41.

Kentucky Transportation officials say their crews were tied up all day Saturday cleaning up the mess.

There is no word on if the trucking company will face a fine.

If you have any information on the driver, please contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-444-0087.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.