Update on Highway 41 Chicken Offal Spill

We’re getting an update on the chicken offal spill on Highway 41 in Henderson that caused major traffic delays.

Henderson emergency management says they believe they’ve tracked down the truck responsible. The spill created hazardous road conditions along northbound U.S. 41.

Kentucky Transportation officials say their crews were tied up all day Saturday cleaning up the mess.

There is no word on if the trucking company will face a fine.

If you have any information on the driver, please contact the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 270-444-0087.

Comments

comments