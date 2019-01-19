UPDATE: Heavy Snow Barrels Toward the Tri-State

Good Morning,

While the region is currently experiencing mild weather and scattered rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a significant portion of the Tri-State in advance of today’s winter weather event.

Rainfall will begin to transition over to a wintry mixture for a brief period, then a full-on snowfall beginning around noon in our northwestern counties.As strong northerly winds swing back through the region, temperatures at the surface will nosedive and spread the snowfall further toward the interior of the Tri-State; the snow will reach Evansville by 4:00 P.M. CT and spread across the entirety of the region by 7:00 P.M. CT or 8:00 P.M. CT. The last of the snowfall is expected exit east of the region during the predawn hours on Sunday.

The latest model data hasn’t exactly been kind toward the Tri-State; as alluded to late last night, the heaviest band of snowfall is expected to set up along the Ohio River, dropping between 4″ to 6″ of accumulation during a 6 to 10 hour period alone!Snowfall rates within the heaviest bands could even exceed more than 0.75″ per hour at times! The remainder of the region will receive between 2″-4″ of accumulation by early Sunday.

Additionally, blowing and drifting snow is expected to be a particular problem late tonight and early tomorrow, especially for those traveling east-west roadways. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph may generate near-whiteout conditions for travelers tonight and early Sunday. If you don’t need to be on the roads during that period, don’t be. Be safe and use common sense.

44Weather will have continuing coverage on this winter weather event throughout the afternoon and evening.

Comments

comments