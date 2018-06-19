Home Indiana Update on Gibson County Train Derailment June 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

CSX says that crews have made progress in removing the damaged and derailed cars, as well as cleaning up debris, after a train derailment in Gibson County.

The railroad company says it’s working with the fire department to safely put out the propane fire today, while crews continue truck repairs.

Contractors are working to complete the clean up job as quickly as possible, though there is no time line for when they will finish.

23 cars went off the track in total near the Toyota factory on Sunday night, prompting the evacuation of several homes and businesses.

Residents and businesses affected by the evacuations are urged to visit csx.com to submit inconvenience expenses.

Those wanting to complete a reimbursement application will need to submit a copy of the following:

Driver’s license or other identification

Proof of residency (current utility bill)

Receipts for expenses (hotel bill, food receipts)

Proof of lost earnings (note from employer)

