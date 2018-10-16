Update on Found Human Remains in Gibson County

The Gibson County Coroner has released more updates on the human remains found on private property in rural Francisco, Indiana.

The human remains were examined October 16th, at the Vanderburgh County Morgue, but officials say it will take months to confirm the identity.

The Gibson County Coroner began investigating after the remains were found on October 12th.

The Ohio Valley Search & Rescue canine cadaver team returned to the area where the remains were found, but no other remains were discovered.

