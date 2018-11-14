Update on Fatal Warrick County Crash

More information has become available in relation to a car crash in Warrick County that killed one person.

The Warrick County Coroner has confirmed that 21-year-old Jonathon Alcantar-Ramirez was killed when his vehicle hit that back of the car traveling in front of him.

Police say both cars were traveling westbound on I-64 on November 13th when the crash occurred.

An autopsy was conducted last night and results have shown the cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma and traumatic head injury.

Officials say Alcantar-Ramirez was not wearing his seatbelt, and a toxicology report is still pending.

