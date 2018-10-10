Home Kentucky Update on Fatal McLean County Accident October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

More information has been released regarding the accident in McLean county that killed one person and left another injured.

Kentucky State police say around 10:00AM, Kristina Morrow of Owensboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 431 when she ran off the roadway and overcorrected her vehicle. After oversteering, Morrow struck 85- year-old Charles Lindsey’s vehicle in the northbound lane of U.S. 431.

Lindsey was pronounced dead on-scene by the McClean County Coroner.

Morrow was injured and taken to Owensboro Health for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

.

Comments

comments