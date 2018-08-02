Driver Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

UPDATE:

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on North Green River Road and Heckel Road. The motorcyclist is identified as 20-year-old Tarhel Brockers of Evansville.

CPR was performed on Brockers but he died at the scene.

A cause of death is still pending its completion.

Original story:

Officials are on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident at the intersection of North Green River Road and Heckel Road in Vanderburgh County.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling on Green River Road when they lost control and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident happened before 1:30PM this afternoon. According to officials, CPR was attempted on the driver following the crash.

