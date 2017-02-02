An Update on Doubletree Hotel in Evansville

Officials from the Hilton Doubletree were in town Thursday, taking another walk through tour of the new hotel.

They were doing one more inspection to make sure all areas of the new hotel are coming along as expected.

Months before the hotel is scheduled to open, hundreds of people have already pre-booked rooms in the hotel that will feature 241 guest rooms, an outdoor pool, bar and grill and a convention center.

The Doubletree Hotel in downtown Evansville is set to open later this month.

