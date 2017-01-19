Home Indiana Evansville Upcoming Traveling City Hall to Focus on METS Routes, Changes January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The next traveling city hall in Evansville will focus on the METS system. It takes place next week and officials are hoping the public will come out and share their thoughts, questions and concerns.

METS officials will be on hand to give a presentation on recent changes made to the public transit system. They’ll also be available to answer those questions and clarify details. METS officials will also bring maps showing the route changes.

They will also talk about DoubleMap, the real-time GPS bus tracking system that allows riders to uses a smartphone to track the exact location of a bus and follow its movements.

The traveling hall is Wednesday, January 25th from 5:30 PM until 7 PM at the Pine Haven Health and Rehab Center.

Pine Haven is along the Howell/Mary bus route which runs Monday through Saturday until 12:15 AM.

