Upcoming Supreme Court Cases

On June 13th the Carltez v. Taylor trial will begin. Taylor was was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and he received a sentence of life imprisonment without parole in the shooting of Javion Wilson in 2015.

His lawyers says the jury didn’t make a required finding to support that life sentence and that what sentence is unconstitutional.

Then on June 29th the Mathew McCallister v. State will be heard.

He’s challenging this conviction and life sentence for the 2014 shooting death of Joseph Nelson.

Comments

comments