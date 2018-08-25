Home Indiana Upcoming Sobriety Checkpoint In Perry County August 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Drinking and driving is never a good idea, and its no different in Perry County.

Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint, next Friday and early Saturday morning. The exact location and time will not be released, but motorists that are not impaired can expect a short delay of two to three minutes. Motorists are also encouraged to have their driver’s liscense and registration readily available to minimize any delays.

ISP is conducting these sobriety checks to ensure that roads are safe and to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the roadways.

Comments

comments