Home Indiana Upcoming Road Closures In Hopkins County October 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Drivers in Hopkins County can expect road closures starting Tuesday.

KYTC and the city of Madisonville plan to close a section of KY 2337 and Tucker Schoolhouse Road. Those roads will be closed between Industrial Drive and US 41 to allow the city to find a clogged cross drain. The street is scheduled to be closed for 3-4 days.

There is not a marked detour, but drivers can self detour on Industrial Drive.

Comments

comments