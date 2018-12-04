UofL Offering Scholarships to Tri-State Students

The University of Louisville is lending a helping hand to out-of-state students with its Regional Scholars Program.

The program will now be available to students in Evansville and Indianapolis, raising the total number of targeted regions to seven.

Eligible students from these regions are being offered up to $16,000 in scholarships to attend UofL. The initiative includes transfer students and is part of an effort to increase out-of-state enrollment by offering financial incentives.

“The Regional Scholars Program is a way to reach potential students in areas where we’ve already had good success,” said Jim Begany, vice provost for strategic enrollment and student success. “But it’s not just about enrollment, it’s also a way to showcase our university and do our part to build a more educated, prepared Kentucky workforce.”

Since its launch last year, the program automatically awards prospective students a $10,000 tuition discount upon their acceptance.

In most of the targeted areas, UofL has assigned a dedicated admissions counselor to serve applicants and families in those regions.

Students who score well on standardized tests and have strong GPAs could be eligible for additional scholarships in the following regions:

Evansville, Ind.

Indianapolis

Chicago

Cincinnati

Dallas

Nashville, Tenn.

Washington, D.C. Metro

Comments

comments