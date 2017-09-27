Home Kentucky UofL Athletic Director Jurich, Head Coach Pitino Put On Leave September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A press conference is underway at the University of Louisville about a big shake up in the Athletic Department. CBS Sports reports Head Basketball Coach Rick Pitino and UofL Vice President and Athletic Director Tom Jurich have both been put on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, federal indictment were handed down accusing four coaches of paying players about $100,000 in exchange for their enrollment at the school. UofL was notified it was included in the federal bribery investigation.

Pitino was with UofL for 16 seasons, which included three Final Fours and a National Championship in 2013. Twelve players in his 16-year stint were selected in the NBA Draft, seven of whom were taken in the first round.

Neither Pitino nor Jurich have been named as suspects in that investigation.

Pitino is being put on unpaid administrative leave, effective immediately. His employment will be under review by the university.

Jurich is being place on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. The school’s Board of Trustees will review his employment.

One student athlete is being withheld from NCAA activities, which includes games and practices, indefinitely.

An interim Athletic Director and Head Coach will be named within the next 48 hours.

