The Unusually Late Snow of April 13, 2004

April 13, 2004, unseasonable snowfall struck Alabama to North Carolina & West Virginia. Snow fell as far south as Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Many records were broken for heaviest snowfall so late in the season, including the 3.5″ at Jackson, Tennessee.

In the Tri-State, up to 6″ fell, causing tree damage due to the heavy, wet snow falling on foliating trees. Despite warm ground temperatures, the snow fell at such a rate (1″ per hour) that roads became snow-covered. Many accidents were reported where the snow fell with accidents resulting in 4 fatalities in Muhlenberg County.

Nearly 5″ was measured in Muhlenberg County, 6″ northeast Ohio County, 3″ at Whitesville, Daviess County & 2″ near Lewisport. Trace amounts occurred as far north as southeastern Pike County & over Webster County.

Much of the precipitation was cold rainfall over the area, but the cold temperatures aloft with the upper low were brought down to the surface with a band of heavier precip in a deformation zone to the northwest of the upper low’s center.

Heavy, flooding rainfall fell east & northeast of the Tri-State.

Chad Evans



