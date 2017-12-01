Home Indiana Untested Indiana Sexual Assault Kits Pushed to Be Cleared December 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana State Police went to each county in the Hoosier state to find out how many sexual assault kits are sitting on shelves or waiting to be processed.

They found 5,400 of the kits in the custody of law enforcement statewide. Of those more than 2,500 about half are untested.

This audit was part of a Senate bill, sponsored by State Senator Michael Crider of Greenfield. He, along with state police, prosecutors, and advocates met to release these findings.

They say it’s unclear how many of the untested kits are eligible for testing but there is no doubt some of them do belong to victims waiting to hear back.

Tracy Horth Krueger says, “These represent people and people who`ve been victimized in the most horrific way, so we have to figure out how to reduce and end the backlog.”

Officials say another issue here is funding. It costs between $750 and $1,250 to test each kit.

Senator Crider said he’ll seek grant funding to help pay for these untested kits.

Comments

comments