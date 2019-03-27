Unsolved Homicide; Friends and Family of Amon Johnson Asking the Community for Answers

A homicide investigation is turning up few answers in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Evansville father. Police say Amon Johnson was found shot dead in an alleyway back in November, and now almost five months later there have been no arrests.

“Amon, we miss you bro. I love you. Long live you,” says Johnson’s close friend LeAdron Petrie.

Mariama Black-Wilson is the founder of Mother’s Against Senseless Killings. She feels as though she lost a son of her own on November 6th.

“They struggle daily with his absence. My kids were like brothers to him,” says Wilson.

Evansville police say 21 year-old Amon Johnson was found dead in an alleyway near the 600 block of East Missouri street. Since that time friends and family have kept Johnson’s memory alive using hash tags, shirts, and social media.

“He was loved, he was very much loved. He was a father, and so we just ask the community if you know anything just please get in touch with the police and if they don’t want to get in touch with the police they can relay the message to me and I can relay the message,” says Wilson.

And it’s hoped that any information gained can help officers continue their investigation, ultimately finding those responsible for Johnson’s death.

“I feel like my brother should have justice. That’s just how I feel,” says Petrie.

Those friends feel for the young son left with only a memory of his dad.

“Every once in a while they will come over and visit so its always good to see them. He misses his dad a lot so he does say daddy all the time and whatnot so its hard for him but he is doing okay,” says Wilson.

People in the Evansville community say they are still praying for answers in the unsolved shooting of Amon Johnson.

“Street code is not… It means nothing when you got loved ones that are mourning, or who can’t sleep at night, who can’t get over the tragedy of someone’s death. And so if you know something, just say something,” says Wilson.

If you have any information in relation to the shooting of Amon Johnson in November of last year, please call the Evansville Police Department, or the We Tip hotline (812) 435-6194.

