The 1891 Late Season Flash Drought & Historic Heat Wave…..& Our Unseasonably Hot & Humid Weather Now

1891 saw a late season flash drought build suddenly into the Tri-State with an extended heat wave.

This drought developed rapidly & spread southeastward from a core of Moderate to Severe Drought over the far Northern Plains & over Canada. Widespread, significant wildfires occurred over the Dakotas, while sudden forest fires developed Wisconsin to Michigan in September to October 1891 with this drought & extreme heat.

For such heat, usually there is a close-by major drought of at least Severe or Extreme status that gradually expands. 1891 was different in its flash concept, the spread of its heat way, way away from the core of the drought & the fact that the drought built southeastward. Official temperatures in the Tri-State reached 98, but temperatures of 100 occurred in central & northern Illinois. Mid & upper 90s even occurred in northern Indiana. For example, West Lafayette reached 96 & still has a remarkable 6-day streak of record high temperatures dating back to 1891 in late September.

2010 saw a similar intense heat wave so late in the season, but the heat originated over longer-standing drought over the southeastern U.S. & northward to the Tri-State.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

On the subject of late September heat…………..

High temperatures today were the hottest since August 21 & the hottest temperatures so late in the season since 2010 (record hot).

Today’s heat was not the dry heat you would normally see with such temperatures in September, but it was a July-type heat. Heat indices reached 104 in some areas with dew points upper 60s to as high as 74.

Dew points were highest in areas that saw the greatest amount of rainfall Monday with plume of tropical moisture that moved through with the locally-heavy showers & t’storms.

Even the weather pattern looks more like July. An MCS with torrential rainfall over Iowa & northwest Illinois occurred lastnight & random pulse storms (& t’storm clusters) popped on & near the periphery of the upper ridge from Michigan to Georgian & Alabama & then Mississippi to Texas.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments